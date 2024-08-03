Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

2024 Nsenkyire Cup: Samartex FC thrash Nsoatreman FC 4-0 in opening match

Samartex 33223 Samartex FC

Sat, 3 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samartex FC, the champions of the Ghana Premier League, dominated Nsoatreman FC with a 4-0 victory on Friday afternoon to commence the 2024 Nsenkyire Cup spectacularly.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live