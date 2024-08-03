2024 Nsenkyire Cup: Samartex FC thrash Nsoatreman FC 4-0 in opening match

Samartex FC, the champions of the Ghana Premier League, dominated Nsoatreman FC with a 4-0 victory on Friday afternoon to commence the 2024 Nsenkyire Cup spectacularly.

The purpose of this four-team tournament is to aid the clubs in their preparations for the upcoming 2024/25 football season in Ghana.



The opening match of the competition took place at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena, where the league champions faced off against the winners of the MTN FA Cup.

After 90 minutes of play, Samartex FC emerged victorious with a convincing 4-0 win over Nsoatreman FC.