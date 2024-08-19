2024 U-20 Women's World Cup: Yusif Basigi announces final Black Princesses squad for tournament

Coach Yussif Basigi of the Black Princesses has officially announced his final roster for the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Colombia.

The chosen squad includes Jenna Kayla Sarpong, a goalkeeper representing Auburn University, and defender Alexandra Emefa Tay, who is affiliated with Seattle United ECNL. Midfielder Stella Nyamekye makes her return to the team after recovering from an injury that sidelined her during the African Games in March.



Leading the attack will be Mafia Nyame from AS FAR, supported by Salamatu Abdulai and Mary Amponsah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

The tournament is set to take place from August 31 to September 22, 2024. Ghana has been drawn into Group E, alongside Japan, Austria, and New Zealand.



The Black Princesses are resolute in their goal to progress beyond the group stage for the first time, despite their regular participation in the World Cup over the last six editions.