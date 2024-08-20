Sports

2024 U20 Women's World Cup: Black Princesses to face Mexico in friendly ahead of tournament

Tue, 20 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The U20 women's national team of Ghana, known as the Black Princesses, is scheduled to face Mexico’s U-20 women’s team in an international friendly on Thursday, August 22, as part of their preparations for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.

