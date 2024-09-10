Otto Addo

Source: Kickgh

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo voiced his significant disappointment after Ghana's 1-1 draw with Niger in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Following a late equalizer, Addo reflected on the team's ongoing defensive struggles, noting a similar "cheap goal" conceded in their last match against Angola.

He stated, "We had a quite cheap goal against Angola and now again, I am just really, really disappointed and we have to be on our toes to defend these situations better. I don't know what to say more because I am really, really disappointed."



Read full article