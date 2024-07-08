Sports

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars is not the same six ago - Niger coach Badou Zaki

Badou Zaki332 Badou Zaki

Mon, 8 Jul 2024 Source: Footballghana

Niger's coach, Badou Zaki, is optimistic about their upcoming matches against Ghana in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Placed in Group F with Ghana, Angola, and Sudan, Zaki analyzed the strengths and weaknesses of their opponents.

Zaki emphasized that Ghana, despite being a strong football nation with talented players, is not the same team as in previous years.

He believes Niger has a good chance of qualifying from this group.

Source: Footballghana