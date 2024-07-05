2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars will not underrate any opponent - Henry Asante Twum

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has stressed that the Black Stars will show respect to every opponent in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana has been placed in Group F alongside Angola, Niger, and Sudan.



Asante Twum expressed confidence in Ghana's preparations led by head coach Otto Addo, emphasizing their determination to qualify.



In an interview with Asempa FM, he mentioned that the technical team, headed by Otto Addo, has already started preparations to secure qualification for the AFCON.

Asante Twum highlighted the importance of not underestimating any team in their group, emphasizing the early start of their efforts and expressing optimism about Ghana's chances.



With four AFCON titles under their belt and aiming for a fifth, Ghana is focused on reclaiming continental glory in the upcoming campaign under coach Otto Addo, a journey crucial for both national pride and footballing success.