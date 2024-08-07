2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Dates for Black Stars games against Angola and Niger announced

The qualification process for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, set to take place in Morocco, will begin in September, with the Black Stars scheduled to compete against Angola and Niger.

Ghana will kick off the qualifiers with a home match against Angola on September 5, 2024, followed by an away game against Niger on Monday, September 9, 2025.



The Black Stars are placed in Group F, where they will vie for a spot in the AFCON alongside Sudan, Niger, and Angola. The match against Angola is slated to commence at 16:00 hours at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The top two teams from each group will earn automatic qualification for the Confederation of African Football's premier tournament.



Head coach Otto Addo and his team will be aiming to secure a place in this prestigious competition.

Under Otto Addo's leadership, the Black Stars have remained unbeaten in their last two competitive fixtures, achieving notable victories over Mali and the Central African Republic during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The 35th edition of the tournament is scheduled to take place in December 2025 and January 2026.



Ghana has claimed the AFCON title four times, with their most recent victory occurring in 1982 in Libya. The team also reached the finals in 2010 and 2015 but fell short against Egypt and Ivory Coast, respectively.