2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Dates for Black Stars games against Angola and Niger announced

Black Stars 2 Col609x424 Black Stars team

Wed, 7 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The qualification process for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, set to take place in Morocco, will begin in September, with the Black Stars scheduled to compete against Angola and Niger.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live