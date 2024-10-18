2025 AFCON Qualifiers: I felt dead after losing to Sudan - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Ghana's coach, Otto Addo, revealed his emotional state after the Black Stars' defeat to Sudan in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, admitting that the loss left him feeling "dead."

The match, which ended in a disappointing outcome for Ghana, marked a low point for the coach, who expressed his deep frustration and sadness over the result.

He emphasized that despite the team's efforts, the outcome was a significant blow to both him and the squad, highlighting the challenges they face moving forward in the tournament.