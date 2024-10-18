Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: I felt dead after losing to Sudan - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Coach OttoaddoScreenshot 2024 08 30 055431.png Otto Addo

Fri, 18 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's coach, Otto Addo, revealed his emotional state after the Black Stars' defeat to Sudan in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, admitting that the loss left him feeling "dead."

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live