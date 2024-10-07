2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Sudan arrive in Ghana for Black Stars clash on Thursday

The first batch of the Sudanese contingent has arrived in Ghana

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The initial group of the Sudanese team has landed in Ghana for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The technical staff, headed by former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah, reached the West African nation on Sunday evening.

The remaining members of the Sudanese squad are anticipated to depart from Saudi Arabia to Ghana by the end of today, under the leadership of national team manager Mr. Abubakar Al-Mahy.



