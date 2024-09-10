2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Sudan suffer first defeat under Kwesi Appiah as Angola triumph 2-1

Menu ›
Sports
Tue, 10 Sep 2024 Source: ghanasoccernet
Sudan, led by their ex-Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah, experienced a 2-1 loss to Angola in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Monday in Luanda.
After a promising victory over Niger, Sudan aimed to continue their success but faced setbacks in a tightly fought game.
Angola opened the scoring with a penalty from Mabululu in the 51st minute, but Sudan swiftly leveled the match with a goal from Mustafa Karshoum.
