2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Sudan suffer first defeat under Kwesi Appiah as Angola triumph 2-1

Kwesi Appiah

Source: ghanasoccernet

Sudan, led by their ex-Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah, experienced a 2-1 loss to Angola in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Monday in Luanda.

After a promising victory over Niger, Sudan aimed to continue their success but faced setbacks in a tightly fought game.

Angola opened the scoring with a penalty from Mabululu in the 51st minute, but Sudan swiftly leveled the match with a goal from Mustafa Karshoum.



