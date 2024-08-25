2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers: Ernest Nuamah likely to miss Ghana's games against Angola and Niger due to an injury

Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah may be unavailable for the Black Stars' initial two fixtures in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers next month due to an injury he sustained.

Nuamah incurred the injury during Olympique Lyon's home game against AS Monaco in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.



He was replaced in the 18th minute by Georges Mikautadze after the injury occurred.



Following Nuamah's departure, Lyon suffered a 2-0 defeat, placing them at the bottom of the league standings without any points.

The full severity of Nuamah's injury remains unclear; however, it is anticipated that the 23-year-old will be unable to participate in Ghana's forthcoming matches against Angola and Niger in September.



The Black Stars are scheduled to compete against Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on September 5, followed by a trip to Niger for their second qualifier on September 9.