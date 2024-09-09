2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers: Ghana aims to secure first win against Niger against Angola shocke

Ghana v Angola

Source: footballghana

Ghana's Black Stars are aiming for their first victory in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Niger, with the match set to take place in Morocco.

Scheduled for Monday, September 9, 2024, the game will occur at the Stade Municipal de Berkane, as Niger lacks a stadium approved by the Confederation of African Football.



This match follows Ghana's 1-0 loss to Angola at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on September 5, 2024, where Milson scored the decisive goal for Angola, disappointing the Black Stars.

Similarly, Niger faced a setback, losing 1-0 to Sudan at Juba Stadium in South Sudan on September 4, 2024.



Read full article