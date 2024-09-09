Sports

2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers: I never thought we would lose against Angola - Otto Addo

2457747 Otto Addo

Mon, 9 Sep 2024 Source: footballghana

Ghana's Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has issued a warning to his team before their match against Niger, following a defeat in their opening game against Angola in the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The team is determined to secure a victory against the SUPER Eagles in their upcoming Group F clash.

While Addo believes his squad is favored to win, he acknowledged that the loss to Angola was unexpected, emphasizing the need to take Niger seriously.

Source: footballghana