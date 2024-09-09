2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers: We are favourite against Niger but anything can happen - Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Source: footballghana

Ghana's Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, is confident that his team is favored to secure a victory against Niger in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The match against the Super Eagles is set to take place today at the Stade Municipal de Berkane, with a kick-off time of 16:00 GMT.

In his pre-match comments, the 45-year-old coach emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and concentration despite their favored status.



