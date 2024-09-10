2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers: We are under pressure to beat Sudan - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Source: footballghana

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has acknowledged the difficulty of the upcoming match against Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The 45-year-old made this statement following Ghana's 1-1 draw with Niger on Monday at the Stade Municipal de Berkane.



This result leaves the Black Stars without a victory after their initial campaign began with a 1-0 loss to Angola at Baba Yara Stadium last Thursday.

The team is set to face Kwesi Appiah's Sudan in a doubleheader during the qualifiers in October.



Read full article