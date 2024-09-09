Sports

2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers: We have to stay focused against Niger - Otto Addo

2564356 Otto Addo

Mon, 9 Sep 2024 Source: footballghana

Ghana's coach, Otto Addo, has urged his team to maintain their concentration as they prepare for their match against Niger.

The Black Stars are set to face the Super Eagles in their second Group F encounter today at the Stade Municipal de Berkane during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Following a surprising 1-0 loss to Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium last Thursday, the team is eager to secure their first victory.

In his pre-match comments, the former Borussia Dortmund manager acknowledged that his team is favored to win but emphasized the importance of staying focused against the Nigeriens.

Source: footballghana