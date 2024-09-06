2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers: Black Stars head to Morocco for clash against Niger

Black Stars at KIA to depart for Morocco

Source: Footballghana

The Ghanaian national football team, known as the Black Stars, has left for Morocco in anticipation of their second match in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

After a challenging first game against Angola, which ended in a narrow 1-0 loss at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the team is eager to recover.



Despite showing promise during the match, a late goal from Angola resulted in Ghana missing out on points.

Earlier today, the Black Stars participated in a recovery training session to prepare before their flight to Morocco for the important match against Niger.



