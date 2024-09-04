Sports

2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers: We must stick to our style of play in the game against Angola – Otto Addo

Otto Addo File 2024ff Coach Otto Addo

Wed, 4 Sep 2024 Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has emphasized the importance of sticking to the team's style of play in the upcoming qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

He warned against underestimating the opponents, particularly highlighting the strength of Angola's team.

The games against Angola and Niger are scheduled for September 5 and September 9, respectively.

Source: footballghana.com