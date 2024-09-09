2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers: Winger Joseph Paintsil to miss Niger match today

Joseph Paintsil

Source: footballghana

Joseph Paintsil, a forward for the Black Stars, will be unavailable for Ghana's second match in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Niger

on Monday due to complications with his US work permit.



Head coach Otto Addo announced that Paintsil is facing visa issues and has received authorization to visit the US Embassy to address the matter.

Although Paintsil played a short role in Ghana's first qualifier against Angola, he was not part of the squad that traveled to Morocco for the crucial match against Niger. Additionally, defender Jerome Opoku will also be absent from the game.



