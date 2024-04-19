2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying draw to be held ending of April

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) draw is set to take place in April

The draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is anticipated to take place at the end of April, as reported by BSNSports.

The event is scheduled to be held at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) headquarters in Egypt.



CAF has not yet announced a specific date for the draw. Liberia, Chad, Eswatini, and Niger have already qualified for the group stage after succeeding in the preliminary round.

The Black Stars, who have faced consecutive AFCON group stage exits, are eager for a favourable draw to improve their performance in the upcoming tournament.



Ghana, a four-time AFCON champion, is currently ranked 14th in Africa and 68th globally. Morocco will host the 2025 AFCON.