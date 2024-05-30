Sports

2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Coach Otto Addo targets first win in second stint as Black Stars coach

Otto Addo1 453x400 Otto Addo

Thu, 30 May 2024 Source: Footballghana

Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, are preparing for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers under coach Otto Addo, who is still seeking his first win since returning to the position.

Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, are preparing for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers under coach Otto Addo, who is still seeking his first win since returning to the position. The team's training camp will begin on Thursday at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon as they aim to improve their performance in Group I after a mixed start with one win and one loss in their first two matches.



