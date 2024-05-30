2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Coach Otto Addo targets first win in second stint as Black Stars coach

Otto Addo

Source: Footballghana

Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, are preparing for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers under coach Otto Addo, who is still seeking his first win since returning to the position. The team's training camp will begin on Thursday at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon as they aim to improve their performance in Group I after a mixed start with one win and one loss in their first two matches.





