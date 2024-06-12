Menu ›
2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Ghana maintains top spot in Group I after Madagascar’s draw with Mali
Wed, 12 Jun 2024 Source: Footballghana
Ghana maintains their position at the top of Group I in the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, temporarily leading the standings.
The match between Madagascar and Mali ended in a goalless draw, with neither team able to score.
Despite playing with 10 men for most of the game due to a red card, Madagascar defended well and earned a point at full-time.
Ghana now has 9 points, securing their top spot, while Madagascar follows closely behind with 7 points.
