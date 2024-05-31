2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Ghana must avoid losing to Mali or there will be pressure – Agyemang Badu

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Source: Footballghana

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, former Black Stars midfielder, emphasized the significance of Ghana avoiding a loss to Mali in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match.

He urged Ghanaians to rally behind Otto Addo and his team to secure victory in the game against Mali. Agyemang Badu expressed concern that a defeat for Ghana would put pressure on the team during the qualification process.



He stressed the importance of supporting the team and hoping for a positive outcome, as a win for Comoros in the other game would further intensify the pressure.

The Black Stars are set to face Mali in a Group I encounter in the qualifiers on Thursday, June 6.



