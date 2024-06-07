2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Egypt & Ghana win but Algeria stunned

Jordan Ayew scored the late winner to secure a win for Black Stars

Source: Footballghana

Trezeguet scored two goals to help Egypt maintain their perfect record in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers with a 2-1 win over Burkina Faso.

However, Algeria suffered a shocking defeat at home to Guinea.



In another match, Jordan Ayew scored a last-minute winner for Ghana, who came from behind to secure a crucial 2-1 victory against Mali.

Meanwhile, Senegal, without Sadio Mane due to injury, were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in Diamniadio. This match marked Aliou Cisse's 100th game as the coach of the Teranga Lions.



