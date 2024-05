Inaki Williams

Source: Footballghana

Inaki Williams, the Ghanaian forward, may encounter a possible obstacle before the forthcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers as he recovers from foot surgery.

The 29-year-old recently underwent a surgical procedure to alleviate discomfort caused by a problematic scar on his left foot, as confirmed by his club, Athletic Bilbao.

The surgery was performed at the IMQ Zorrotzaurre Clinic in Bilbao.



Read full article