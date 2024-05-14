2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Mali to play without midfielder Yves Bissouma ahead for Ghana clash

Yves Bissouma

Mali has encountered a setback with midfielder Yves Bissouma being sidelined for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Ghana due to a knee injury. The

Tottenham Hotspur player sustained the injury during their recent match against Burnley, where they achieved a 2-1 victory at the Tottenham Stadium on Saturday.



This unfortunate injury will keep Bissouma out for the remainder of the season, as confirmed by Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou. Consequently, Bissouma will miss the remaining two matches of the season.



This injury is likely to prevent the 27-year-old former Brighton midfielder from participating in Mali's crucial fixture against Ghana, scheduled to be held at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on June 6 for Matchday three of the Mundial qualifiers.



Ghana, currently in fourth place in Group I with three points, will be looking to recover to keep their hopes of qualification alive after a mixed start to their campaign.

The Black Stars managed to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Madagascar before experiencing an unexpected defeat against Comoros.



Otto Addo, the head coach of the Ghanaian team, is anticipated to reveal his squad for the upcoming matches.



Following the clash with Mali, the Black Stars will welcome the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10 for the Matchday four games.