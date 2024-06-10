2026 World Cup Qualifiers: My versatility is a positive thing for Ghana – Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus

Source: Footballghana

Mohammed Kudus, the Ghana international, believes that his versatility in playing multiple positions has greatly benefited the Black Stars team.

In his debut season with West Ham United, Kudus primarily played as a winger and showcased his skills by scoring crucial goals for the club.



Throughout various competitions in the English Premier League, the former Ajax star impressively netted a total of 14 goals.

In the recent match against Mali, Kudus was positioned behind the striker, Antoine Semenyo, contributing to Ghana's victorious 2-1 away win.



