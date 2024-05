KORHOGO, IVORY COAST - JANUARY 16: Yves Bissouma of Mali

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder, Yves Bissouma, will miss the Mali squad's upcoming matches due to an injury.

Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder, Yves Bissouma, will miss the Mali squad's upcoming matches due to an injury. On the other hand, several players are returning to the squad after missing the March friendlies, and two new players have received their debut call-ups.





Read full article