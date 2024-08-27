30th Ordinary Congress: GFA president Kurt Okraku, all delegates to lodge at Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence

Kurt Okraku

Source: Footballghana

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), along with all 124 delegates, will be residing overnight at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence located in Prampram.

This remarkable assembly coincides with the 30th Ordinary Congress of the GFA, representing a significant chapter in the association's history.



For the first time, the congress will take place over a two-day period, having commenced on Monday with delegates arriving and acclimating to the newly renovated facilities.

The choice for President Simeon-Okraku to remain at the center with the delegates underscores the GFA's commitment to promoting unity and enhancing engagement within the football community.



Read full article