€60k fine proposed for racist insults to Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior on Twitter/X

578654.png Vinicius Junior

Wed, 18 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Three weeks following Vinicius Junior's call for Spain to improve its response to racism, the 'Anti-Violence Commission' has proposed an unprecedented penalty for social media abuse.

The commission has classified a series of racist remarks from an individual as 'very serious' and has forwarded the case to the public prosecutor.

According to Relevo, the commission suggests a €60,000 fine and a two-year ban from sporting events for the offender.

