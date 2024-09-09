Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

'A lot to learn' as NI not pitch perfect in Bulgaria

Northern Ireland Have Won Just Two Of 18 Nations League Games Played.png Northern Ireland have won just two of 18 Nations League games played

Mon, 9 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Conor Bradley conveyed a clear message following Northern Ireland's 1-0 loss to Bulgaria in the Nations League on Sunday.

After facing challenges in recent years, Northern Ireland had shown improvement with four victories in their last six games.

Their sole defeat during this period was against Spain, who later triumphed in Euro 2024 after defeating Michael O'Neill's young squad.

The recent victory over Luxembourg at Windsor Park had bolstered their confidence, but that positive momentum was interrupted in Bulgaria on a warm Sunday evening.

Read full article

Source: BBC