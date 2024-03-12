ACCESS partners with KNUST to empower 197 students for corporate success

Boasiako Kwaku Duah, one of the speakers

In a collaborative effort between the Department of Publishing Studies at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the African Centre for Career Enhancement and Skills Support (ACCESS) project, 197 students have received training aimed at equipping them with the tools to thrive in the corporate world.

The initiative, orchestrated by Dr. Ralph Nyahu-Addo, the Coordinator for ACCESS in Ghana, sought to provide practical insights for navigating the complexities of the corporate environment and achieving career success. This partnership underscores a broader goal of fostering entrepreneurship among young individuals, particularly university students, to prepare them for the evolving dynamics of modern business.



The event marked the inaugural ACCESS Virtual Workshop for students in 2024, reflecting a commitment to enhancing students' readiness for the professional world. Industry observations regarding the performance of recent graduates in various work settings have driven the impetus for such initiatives.



During the workshop, Deputy Managing Director of Angel Group of Companies, Boasiako Kwaku Duah, emphasized the importance of qualities such as building relationships, adaptability, hard work, and honesty in achieving success in a competitive corporate setting. Furthermore, effective communication, time management, and goal-setting were highlighted as critical skills for career advancement.

In addition to career advice, participants were encouraged to seek apprenticeship opportunities to gain practical experience and develop their skills. Speakers stressed the importance of integrity, continuous learning, responsible financial management, and modest spending habits for aspiring entrepreneurs.



The program concluded with a citation presentation from ACCESS to the guest speaker and a student-created portrait as tokens of appreciation. The event received support from the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, DAAD, and the Excellence Centres for Exchange and Development (EXCEED), further underscoring the collaborative nature of the endeavor.