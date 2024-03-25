AERC pays courtesy call on BoG Governor

Delegation from the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC)

A delegation from the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC) has paid a courtesy call on the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison in Accra.

The delegation led by the Chair of the Board of Directors, Prof. Ernest Aryeetey provided an update on the key activities carried out by the AERC secretariat in the past year as part of their visit.



The AERC Delegation comprised the Interim Executive Director, Prof. Dominique Njinkeu, members of the Senior Management and the Executive Director’s Office team.



In his opening remarks, Prof. Aryeetey thanked the Bank of Ghana for hosting the AERC Board in Accra.

The BoG Governor on his part, expressed his satisfaction with the performance of AERC activities and its impact on the continent.



The courtesy call took place on the sidelines of the AERC Board of Directors meeting which is scheduled to take place in Accra on March 21-24 2024