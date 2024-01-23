AFCON 2023: CAF Disciplinary Board slaps GFA with $15,000 fine for fan disturbance

Black Stars supporters

The Disciplinary Board of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has levied a $15,000 fine on the Ghana Football Association in response to fan-related disturbances during the Africa Cup of Nations Match 4 clash between Ghana and Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Following a report from the Safety and Security Official, it was revealed that two factions of Ghanaian supporters engaged in a scuffle during half-time at stand N°18, with the incident escalating to the use of tear gas.



The decision to impose the fine came after a comprehensive examination of all relevant facts, allegations, legal arguments, and evidence submitted during the proceedings.



The Ghana Football Association is required to settle the fine within 60 days from the date of the decision.

In a statement released on its website, the GFA called on the "supporters groups and all Ghanaians who are in Cote D'Ivoire to cheer the Black Stars to put up the best of behaviour within the laws of the game."



"The Ghana Football Association will liaise with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, under whose authority the supporters travelled to the tournament, and the leadership of the supporters groups to avoid any future occurrence," the GFA added.