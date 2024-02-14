AFCON 2023: CAF unveils team of the tournament

CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023

The Technical Study Group (TSG) of the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has released the Best XI lineup for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023, which is considered one of the best AFCON tournaments in history.

The team is dominated by three players from the host nation, Cote d'Ivoire, including Ghislan Konan, Jean Michael Seri, and Franck Kessie, who scored the crucial goal that secured the title for the home side.



Nigeria, the runners-up, has three players in the team, namely Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, and Ademola Lookman.



South Africa, which claimed a commendable third-place finish, has goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and midfielder Teboho Mokoena in the Best XI.



Williams made history by saving four penalties in a single match during the tournament. DR Congo, which finished fourth, has two players in the team, Yoane Wissa and Chancel Mbemba.



The lineup includes:

Goalkeeper – Ronwen Williams (South Africa)



Defender – William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria)



Defender – Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo)



Left Back – Ghislain Konan (Ivory Coast)



Right Back – Ola Aina (Nigeria)

Midfielder – Teboho Mokoena (South Africa)



Midfielder – Jean Michael Seri (Ivory Coast)



Midfielder – Franck Kessie (Ivory Coast)



Left Winger – Ademola Lookman



Right Winger – Yoane Wissa (DR Congo)

Striker – Emilio Nsue (Equatorial Guinea)



