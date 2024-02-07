AFCON 2023: Here are 10 key stats you need to know ahead of the semi-finals

The AFCON 2023 Semifinals starts on Feb. 6

Source: CAF

As the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Côte d'Ivoire 2023, enters the semi-finals stage today, Wednesday, February 6, 2024.

Below are the 10 key stats to remember before the clashes:



1. Nigeria has conceded just one goal in 5 matches at the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Côte d'Ivoire 2023, scored by Iban Edu Salvador of Equatorial Guinea.



2. DR Congo has won two TotalEnergies CAF AFCON titles, beating the host country in the semi-finals before winning the final on both occasions (1968 against Ethiopia and 1974 against Egypt).



3. DR Congo had not won a match in 4 CAF TotalEnergies 2023 matches before defeating Guinea 3-1 in the quarter-finals. The Leopards remain unbeaten after 5 matches.



4. South Africa's Ronwell Williams became the first goalkeeper in TotalEnergies CAF AFCON history to make 4 saves in a penalty shoot-out (against Cape Verde in the quarter-finals). He has also gone 4 consecutive games without conceding a goal, a first for Bafana Bafana.



5. In his first TotalEnergies CAF AFCON, Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has recorded four consecutive clean sheets in his first five matches.

6. None of the quarter-finalists of the CAF TotalEnergies Cameroon 2021 were present in the same round of the CAF TotalEnergies Côte d'Ivoire 2023.



7. Despite Equatorial Guinea's elimination in the Round of 16, Emilio Nsue Lopez remains the top scorer of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Côte d'Ivoire 2023 with 5 goals. He has one more goal than Angola's Gelson Dala and Egypt's Mostafa Mohamed, who have both been eliminated. In the top 10 scorers, only Nigeria's Ademola Lookman is still in the tournament with 3 goals.



8. Côte d'Ivoire became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of an edition of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON since Senegal in 2006, despite losing twice in the group phase.



9. Côte d'Ivoire's Oumar Diakité scored the latest goal in the history of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON (120'+2), bettering Morocco's Jaouad Zairi against Algeria in February 2004.



10. This is the first TotalEnergies CAF AFCON semi-final for Côte d'Ivoire since the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON in 2015. The Elephants finished as African champions in Equatorial Guinea after beating Ghana.