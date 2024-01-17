AFCON 2023: Namibia stun Tunisia with 1-0 win

Namibia celebrating their goal against Tunisia

Source: CAF

Namibia produced one of the all-time TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations shocks by defeating 2004 champions Tunisia 1-0 in Tuesday's Group E opener.

In a cagey first half of few chances, both sides lacked sharpness before Brave Warriors' late thunderbolt stole the points.



The Carthage Eagles dominated possession but struggled to penetrate a resolute Namibian backline marshalled by Ivan Kamberipa.



Captain Youssef Msakni tested Lloyd Kazapua with a curled effort but the Tunisians grew frustrated as the game wore on.



Yet while the Brave Warriors lacked attacking spark, their tireless industry and organisation kept a star-studded Tunisia at bay.



As a famous upset loomed ever larger, the minnows delivered a hammer blow in the 89th minute.



Deon Hotto latched onto a long ball over the top and outpaced the defence before coolly slotting past Bechir Ben Said.

The Orlando Pirates winger thought he had doubled the lead when the offside flag denied him another historic strike.



But one goal proved enough as Namibia's warriors held on for the clean sheet to claim a monumental three points.



Few observers gave the southern underdogs hope before the tournament began but now sides in the tournament will give them serious attention thanks to the massive shock on Tuesday.



But this shock victory over one of Africa's giants has given them a good chance of progressing from Group E.



Namibia tops Group E with 3 points as South Africa prepare to play Mali in the group's other game on the day.



The Carthage will have to recover against Mali on January 20 while Namibia come up against regional foes South Africa on January 21.