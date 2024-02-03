AFCON 2023: Nigeria beat Angola 1-0 to book semi-final place

Nigeria at AFCON 2023

Nigeria has secured a place in the semi-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast, thanks to a first-half goal scored by Ademola Lookman.

The Atalanta winger Lookman scored the winning goal courtesy of Moses Simon’s brilliant pass during a rare instance of Angola’s defence leaving too much space inside their box.



The Super Eagles will face the winner of the upcoming quarterfinal match between Cape Verde and South Africa, which is scheduled for Saturday.

Watch the highlight of the game below:



