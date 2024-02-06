AFCON 2023: Nigeria equals Egypt's record

Nigeria at AFCON 2023

Source: CAF

Nigeria will be playing in the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON for the 16th time, joining the Pharaohs at the top of the list of countires with the most appearances in the last four of the competition.

The Super Eagles secured their ticket to the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Côte d'Ivoire 2023 after a 1-0 win over Angola through Ademola Lookman’s strike.



For the 16th time in 20 appearances, Nigeria is in the semi-finals of the competition, equaling a record set by Egypt, who have also reached the last four 16 times in 26 appearances.



Behind these record-holders, Ghana comes third with 14 semi-finals played in 24 appearances.

Cameroon and Côte d'Ivoire have each reached the semi-finals of Africa football's showpiece event 10 times.



Nigeria, however, has only lifted the trophy three times, with Egypt winning it 7 times as the record holders, followed by Cameroon who have won it 5 times, and Ghana with 4 trophies.



On Wednesday, 7th February 2024, José Peseiro and his men will face South Africa to play in the semi-finals with hopes of qualifying for their 8th final of the competition, one less than Ghana, two less than Egypt, and one more than Cameroon.