AFCON 2023: Super Eagles mourn tragic loss of supporters during semifinals

Nigeria's Super Eagles

In a somber moment, the Nigerian Super Eagles expressed their condolences for the loss of five supporters during the African Cup of Nations semifinals.

The team, through its official handle, acknowledged the tragedy that unfolded as fans passionately watched the Super Eagles vs. Bafana Bafana game in South Africa.



The team's post on X read, "During the course of our semi-final match, we tragically lost few supporters. In a cruel twist of fate, their fervent passion for the beautiful game unwittingly led them to their final moments



As the Nigeria vs South Africa match unfolded, they were lost in the thrill of the game, unaware of the looming danger. May their souls find eternal peace, forever remembered for their love of football and the togetherness it brings. Rest in peace."





Among those reported to have passed away during the AFCON semifinals were Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, a former representative from Delta State's Ika Federal Constituency; Mikail Osundiji, a Nestle Plc sales representative; Chief Osondu Nwoye, a businessman from Anambra State; Alhaji Ayuba Abdullahi, the deputy bursar of Kwara State University in Malete; and Samuel, a corps member and Nigerian graduate.The tragic incidents occurred amid the heightened excitement of the game, with fans collapsing and passing away after a controversial referee decision disallowed a goal by striker Victor Osimhen.Nigeria will face the host country, Cote D'Ivoire, in the Nations Cup final after defeating South Africa and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in their respective semi-final matches.