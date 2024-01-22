AFCON 2023: What do Ghana's Black Stars need to do to qualify for Knockout phase

Black Stars

For Ghana's Black Stars to qualify for the knockout phase of the Africa Cup of Nations 2023, they need to secure a victory in their upcoming match against Mozambique. Here are the scenarios they should consider:

Win Against Mozambique: Ghana must win the game against Mozambique to secure three points. This would take them to four points in the group.



Egypt vs. Cape Verde Result: The outcome of the match between Egypt and Cape Verde will also affect Ghana's chances. If Egypt wins, it would put them at the top of the group, and Ghana would need to finish second. If Cape Verde wins or the match ends in a draw, it could work in Ghana's favour, but they would still need to win their game to be sure of qualification.



Goal Difference: Since Mozambique is currently at the bottom of the group with an inferior goal difference to Ghana, a win for Ghana would likely improve their goal difference. This could be crucial if they end up tied on points with another team, as goal difference is one of the tiebreakers.



Other Group Results: Depending on the results in the other groups, Ghana might have to compete with other third-placed teams for a spot in the knockout phase. Therefore, securing a convincing win would strengthen their position in case they need to rely on tiebreakers.

Defensive Improvement: Given Ghana's defensive struggles in the tournament, they should focus on shoring up their defence. A solid defensive performance can help them secure the crucial victory they need.



In summary, the key for Ghana is to win their match against Mozambique and hope for favourable outcomes in the Egypt vs. Cape Verde game.



Additionally, they should aim for a strong defensive performance to improve their goal difference and increase their chances of advancing to the knockout phase.