AFCON qualifiers takeaways - Salah shines for Egypt, Aubameyang back with a bang

Mohamed Salah2233.png Mohamed Salah

Thu, 12 Sep 2024 Source: ESPN

The recent week of international competition in Africa has concluded, leaving behind numerous discussion points as the qualifying campaign for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has begun. Highlights include memorable debuts and surprising defeats for some of the continent's top teams, reflecting the current landscape after the initial international break of the 2024-25 season.



Read full article

Source: ESPN