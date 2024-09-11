Sports

AZ Alkmaar goalie Rome Jayden Owusu-Oduro to naturalize for Ghana

8483747 Rome Jayden Owusu-Oduro

Wed, 11 Sep 2024 Source: Kickgh

Reports indicate that Rome Jayden Owusu-Oduro, the primary goalkeeper for AZ Alkmaar, is considering a nationality switch from the Netherlands to Ghana. Born in the Netherlands to Ghanaian parents, he is eligible to represent either nation at the international level.

The 20-year-old joined AZ Alkmaar's youth system at the age of 12 and has shown significant growth throughout his development.

He made his senior debut in December 2023 during a UEFA Europa Conference League match against Legia Warsaw and has since become a key player for the team, securing his position as the first-choice goalkeeper.

Read full article

Source: Kickgh