Aaron Opoku scores to inspire Kaiserslautern’s comeback win over SSV Ulm in Bundesliga 2 opener

Aaron Opoku Tawiah, a forward born in Germany with Ghanaian roots, displayed an outstanding performance to assist Kaiserslautern in securing a crucial victory against SSV Ulm 1846 in the opening match of the German Bundesliga 2.

Opoku played from the start and remained on the field for 87 minutes as his team achieved a 2-1 victory over their opponents at the Donaustadion on Sunday.



The 25-year-old forward managed to score a late goal, ensuring that Kaiserslautern earned all three points in the exciting encounter.



The first half of the highly anticipated match ended in a thrilling goalless draw, with both teams struggling to find the back of the net.



With an impressive performance, the away team made a comeback to secure the maximum points at stake.



The home team quickly took the lead when Felix Higl scored to break the deadlock just three minutes into the second half.

Kaiserslautern equalized in the 77th minute through Boris Tomiak, who converted a penalty to level the score.



However, it was the Ghanaian forward who emerged as the hero of the game by scoring in the 83rd minute to secure all three points for his team.



Opoku was substituted by Tobias Raschl in the 87th minute after making a significant impact in the thrilling match.



The German-Ghanaian player will be looking to maintain his excellent form throughout the 2024/25 football season for Kaiserslautern as they target qualification to the Bundesliga.