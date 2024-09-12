Abdul Aziz Issah expresses joy and pride after joining FC Barcelona from Dreams FC

Abdul Aziz Issah

Source: Kickgh

Ghanaian winger Abdul Aziz Issah expressed his joy and pride after transferring to Barcelona from Dreams FC.

Introduced alongside fellow countryman David Oduro on Tuesday, Issah has signed a one-season contract that extends until June 30, 2025, with a buy option.

Issah shared, "It's an incredible feeling and a huge joy for me. I've been a supporter of this club since childhood, and I am thankful to my management and team for their support. I am eager to begin this new chapter."



