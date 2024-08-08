Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Abdul Aziz Issah will be sold when right opportunity arises - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Abdul Aziz Issah Abdul Aziz Issah

Thu, 8 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dreams FC has announced that their prominent player, Abdul Aziz Issah, has received multiple offers from various clubs; however, he will continue to play for the team for the time being.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live