Abdul Aziz Issah will be sold when right opportunity arises - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC has announced that their prominent player, Abdul Aziz Issah, has received multiple offers from various clubs; however, he will continue to play for the team for the time being.

In response to local media speculation regarding a possible transfer to a leading European club, Coach Karim Zito indicated that Issah would only be transferred if a suitable opportunity arose.



"I am currently with him at the beach," Zito remarked, refuting claims of Issah's imminent exit. "We will consider selling him when the right opportunity presents itself. Nowadays, football operates as a business, and our mission at Dreams FC is to nurture these young athletes and transform their lives."

Zito highlighted that, despite the offers received, no final decision has been reached. "It is inaccurate to say that he is heading to Holland or Belgium. There have been numerous offers, but for now, he remains with us," Zito stated to Peace FM, as reported by Footballghana.com.



The coach reaffirmed the club's dedication to fostering young talent and supporting their professional development.