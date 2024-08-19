Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku in line to make Premier League for Leicester City against Tottenham

Fatawu Issahaku Abdul Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Mon, 19 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is set to make his debut in the English Premier League this evening as Leicester City takes on Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live