Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku up for MoTM award after top performance for Leicester against Spurs

Fatawu Issahaku Abdul Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Tue, 20 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been nominated for the Man of the Match award following Tottenham Hotspur's draw with Leicester City.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live