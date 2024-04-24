Abdul Fatawu Issahaku wins MoTM, takes home match ball after Leicester City heroics

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, the young talent from Ghana, was awarded the Man of the Match title for his outstanding performance in the game between Leicester City and Southampton in the English Championship.

The skilled winger shone brightly on Tuesday night, scoring three goals and leading Leicester City to a resounding 5-0 victory.



Following the match, Issahaku, who is on loan, was recognized as the Man of the Match and was presented with the match ball for his remarkable hat-trick.





Let's have your POTM for #LEISOU... ???? — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 23, 2024

With his impressive display against Southampton, Issahaku has now accumulated six goals and 12 assists in the English Championship this season.



Leicester City is just one win away from securing automatic promotion back to the English Premier League.