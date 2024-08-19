Abdul Mumin delivers assist for Rayo Vallecano in Spanish La Liga opener

Ghanaian international Abdul Mumin showcased an exceptional performance, contributing significantly to Rayo Vallecano's crucial away victory against Real Sociedad in the opening match of the Spanish La Liga.

The defender for the Black Stars played the full match as his team triumphed with a score of 2-1 at the Reale Arena on Sunday.



The first half of this exciting encounter concluded in a thrilling goalless stalemate, with both sides finding it challenging to score.



Rayo Vallecano took the lead shortly after the break, displaying a commendable effort. Jorge de Frutos netted the first goal in the 67th minute, assisted by the Ghanaian international.

Spain's Sergio Camello added a second goal for the visitors in the 84th minute, solidifying their lead, before Martin Zubimendi managed to score a consolation goal in stoppage time.



Abdul Mumin will be eager to sustain his impressive form throughout the season following a strong start to the 2024/25 campaign.